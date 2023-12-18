Bill Belichick refuses to discuss his Patriots job status with reporters. But it’s a different story when the topic comes up behind the scenes.

Many reports indicate New England will part ways with Belichick — one way or another — this offseason. And Belichick unsurprisingly stiff-armed most questions about the speculation during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

However, the Patriots head coach made a surprising admission when asked whether he talks about the rumors with players, who’ve been probed on Belichick’s job status throughout the season.

“Yeah,” Belichick said. “We have open conversations about everything. Yeah.”

New England suffered a 27-17 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to drop to 3-11 on the campaign. The Patriots now have a great chance of securing a top-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Next up is a Christmas Eve matchup against the Broncos in Denver. After that, the Patriots will finish their season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.