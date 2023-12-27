For much of his young career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been compared to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, winning six championships with the New England Patriots.

After winning two titles in his first five seasons as a starter, the narrative that Mahomes could eventually catch Brady’s total and surpass him as the greatest quarterback of all time began to grow.

Now in 2023, it has been anything but smooth sailing for the star passer. The Chiefs are 9-6, the most regular season losses of Mahomes’ starting career, and may have to play on the road in the postseason for the first time with their quarterback.

Given how talented and successful Mahomes has been, plenty of blame and, let’s face it, excuses have been made for the decline given the poor play of Kansas City’s skill position players. That topic has dominated social media conversations in recent weeks in the football community on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“He all of a sudden can’t deal with what literally every other QB has dealt with?”



Statistically, this WR group is the worst in the NFL in over a decade. But yeah every other QB has to deal with this…



Every other QB would be missing the playoffs and not winning their division.… https://t.co/QEFHk5oFNU — Chris (@chiefs_outsider) December 18, 2023

People really need to get off Kelce. He’s absolutely not the problem. He like Mahomes has no help.



I do think we needs to focus a bit more and relax. He cannot be such a hot head all the time. He needs to be a better leader. https://t.co/CEzIQHY9kP — Adam Schwinn (@AdamSchwinn) December 26, 2023

Crazy to say about the defending Champs but Mahomes has absolutely no help. 🫢 — Anthony Escobedo (@ramsfanman7) December 25, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his career by a good margin.



If you don’t think surrounding talent and play calling matter in the NFL, I don’t know what else to tell you… https://t.co/e87nYWfMqw — Jordan Anderson (@j_anderson97) December 22, 2023

Patrick Mahomes’ talent is being straight-up wasted with this year’s WR group.



It’s sad.#ChiefsKingdom #NFL — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) December 25, 2023

mahomes won a super bowl last year without “all that talent.”



the issue this year is they have *none* of it. not sure why ppl can’t specify this distinction. https://t.co/afYhAl3yv5 — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 25, 2023

Outside of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce (90 catches, 968 yards, five touchdowns), Mahomes has had less to work with in terms of skill players than in years past. Here’s a look at the production around Mahomes this season:

– RB Jerick McKinnon: 25 receptions / 192 yards / four touchdowns

– WR Kadarius Toney: 27 receptions / 169 yards / one touchdown

– WR Skyy Moore: 21 receptions / 244 yards / one touchdown

– WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 20 receptions / 312 yards / one touchdown

– WR Rashee Rice: 74 receptions / 811 yards / seven touchdowns

– WR Justin Watson: 26 receptions / 419 yards / three touchdowns

– TE Noah Gray: 25 receptions / 288 yards / two touchdowns

Mahomes and the Chiefs have struggled to make it work with this group. Yes, plenty of issues have not been on the quarterback, especially with the Chiefs leading football with 37 drops.

That does not mean there is not a path to success amid challenges.

For Brady, two seasons particularly come to mind in which the New England quarterback had to battle through a lack of pass-catching talent to elevate the Patriots.

In 2006, Brady had to lead after his first round of championships with this core that lost the second-most fumbles in the NFL:

– RB Kevin Faulk: 43 receptions / 356 yards / two touchdowns

– WR Chad Jackson: 13 receptions / 152 yards / three touchdowns

– WR Troy Brown: 43 receptions / 384 yards / four touchdowns

– WR Reche Caldwell: 61 receptions / 760 yards / four touchdowns

– WR Doug Gabriel: 25 receptions / 344 yards / three touchdowns

– WR Jabar Gaffney: 11 receptions / 142 yards / one touchdown

– TE Benjamin Watson: 49 receptions / 643 yards / three touchdowns

– TE Daniel Graham: 21 receptions / 235 yards / three touchdowns

Brady endured a similar group in 2013. He did, this time, have a 1,000-yard receiver with the emergence of Julian Edelman. Rob Gronkowski remained productive as well before a season-ending knee injury in early December. Around him, Brady worked with a very young, inexperienced group:

– RB Shane Vereen: 47 catches / 477 yards / three touchdowns

– RB Brandon Bolden: 21 receptions / 152 yards

– WR Danny Amendola: 54 receptions / 653 yards / two touchdowns

– WR Aaron Dobson: 37 receptions / 519 yards / 4 touchdowns

– WR Kenbrell Thompkins: 32 receptions / 466 yards / four touchdowns

– WR Austin Collie: six receptions / 63 yards

– TE Michael Hoomanawanui: 12 receptions / 136 yards / one touchdown

Even without star receivers to take the pressure off, Brady did what championship players do: he found a way and took the Patriots forward.

In both seasons with subpar talent, New England won 12 games as Brady brought the Patriots to the AFC Championship Game before a pair of losses to talented teams led by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, with the Colts in 2006 and 2013. During those postseason runs, Brady went 5-2 while averaging nearly 240 passing yards per game.

In those seasons, Brady did get help from the run game and his defense (at times). In 2006, Corey Dillon scored 13 rushing touchdowns and the Patriots had the second-best defense in the NFL in both yards per game (14.8) and points per game (294.4). New England was 10th in points per game (21.1) while ranking 26th in yards per game (373.1) in 2013, with Stevan Ridley and LeGarrette Blount each rushed for over 700 yards and seven scores.

While Brady had those assists, Mahomes certainly has this season, as well. Kansas City has given its quarterback the best defense of his career, ranking second in points allowed and yards per game. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has tallied over 800 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Given that two regular season games and the postseason remain ahead for the Chiefs this season, Mahomes can still help his case by winning with the lackluster core.

If Mahomes can also reach the AFC Championship Game, then he will have checked off another impressive feat of Brady’s. In the meantime, Mahomes must overcome an obstacle that Brady adapted to throughout his career and created separation in their legacies.