The Bruins bested the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exciting 3-1 victory at TD Garden. It was their third straight game with three or more goals, and Jeremy Swayman’s second straight win.

Swayman had 24 saves on the night and upped his save percentage to 0.960 on the season. All three of the Bruins goals were scored by captain Brad Marchand. With the win, Marchand also earned his sixth career hat trick.

