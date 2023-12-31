New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes went in to Saturday’s game against the Bruins within arms length of a franchise record for most goals in a calendar season. He’d need to really work some magic to beat Patrick Elias record of 113 goals as Hughes entered his final opportunity of 2023 against the Bruins with 109 goals under his belt for the year.

