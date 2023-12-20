James van Riemsdyk was a steady presence for the Bruins in a thrilling matchup against the Minnesota Wild. JVR had an assist on a David Pastrnak goal in the first period to get the B’s on the board and put another four shots on net.

The Bruins found themselves down by a goal late in the third period before Brad Marchand managed to find the back of the night to knot the game at 3-3 where it would remain at the end of regulation.

For the fourth straight game the Bruins went to overtime where the Wild managed to put the game winner past Linus Ullmark to pick up two points.

