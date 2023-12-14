Travis Kelce wasn’t able to put the playbook to the shelf and throw on his dancing shoes Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end skipped out on the birthday bash for his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, as reported by People Magazine on Thursday. People Magazine confirmed Kelce remained in Kansas City due to mandatory practices.

The Chiefs will travel to Gillette Stadium and face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with a party in New York City, posting photos of the event on social media. The gathering featured a number of Swift’s A-list friends including Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, per People.

It’s unknown if Swift, who loves performing in Foxboro, Mass., will be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.