The Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils are set to meet for a Monday matinee matchup at TD Garden.

The early afternoon affair marks the Bruins’ first tilt in Boston since Jan. 6 following the club’s four-game road trip. All four of those contests needed extra time to decide, but the B’s only claimed two points in one of them. Charlie McAvoy’s overtime winner in St. Louis on Saturday halted Boston’s stretch of sudden-death losses.

Jim Montgomery’s side runs into a Devils team that potted at least three goals in five straight games. The last time New Jersey fell beneath that number was Dec. 30 when it suffered a 5-2 loss to the Black and Gold at TD Garden.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Bruins-Devils clash, which will have full coverage on NESN beginning at noon ET.

BRUINS (25-8-9)

Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko–John Beecher–Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

DEVILS (22-15-3)

Erik Haula–Nico Hischier–Dawson Merce

Tyler Toffoli–Michael McLeod–Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney–Curtis Lazar–Alexander Holtz

Max Willman–Shane Bowers–Nathan Bastian

Brendan Smith–Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes–John Marino

Kevin Bahl–Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek