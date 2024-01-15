The Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils are set to meet for a Monday matinee matchup at TD Garden.
The early afternoon affair marks the Bruins’ first tilt in Boston since Jan. 6 following the club’s four-game road trip. All four of those contests needed extra time to decide, but the B’s only claimed two points in one of them. Charlie McAvoy’s overtime winner in St. Louis on Saturday halted Boston’s stretch of sudden-death losses.
Jim Montgomery’s side runs into a Devils team that potted at least three goals in five straight games. The last time New Jersey fell beneath that number was Dec. 30 when it suffered a 5-2 loss to the Black and Gold at TD Garden.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Bruins-Devils clash, which will have full coverage on NESN beginning at noon ET.
BRUINS (25-8-9)
Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko–John Beecher–Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Parker Wotherspoon
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
DEVILS (22-15-3)
Erik Haula–Nico Hischier–Dawson Merce
Tyler Toffoli–Michael McLeod–Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney–Curtis Lazar–Alexander Holtz
Max Willman–Shane Bowers–Nathan Bastian
Brendan Smith–Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes–John Marino
Kevin Bahl–Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
