Is Josh McDaniels returning to the New England Patriots?

That’s (perhaps unfortunately) a legitimate question.

McDaniels, who was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in November, has been around Gillette Stadium a few times in the last week and was a notable attendee at Bill Belichick’s press conference Thursday, as pointed about by NESN’s Dakota Randall.

It was an emotional day down at One Patriot Place, as the Patriots announced they’d be parting ways with the 71-year-old. That’s likely the explanation for why McDaniels was there, as he spent 17 seasons on Belichick’s staff across two stints in New England. Bill O’Brien, DeMarcus Covington and Mike Pellegrino, all members of his last staff, were also in attendance.

McDaniels was also in attendance for Belichick’s final game in New England, being spotted by Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press before the Patriots’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

It will remain to be seen if the Patriots intend on having McDaniels return, as they need to find a replacement for Belichick first and foremost. If you’re worried about that replacement being McDaniels, don’t, as New England reportedly has its eyes on these two candidates.