Matt Patricia Slammed With Eagles Bowing Out To Buccaneers In NFL Playoffs

Turns out, having Matt Patricia call the defensive plays for the Philadelphia Eagles was not the answer.

That’s certainly not a surprise.

The Eagles had Patricia replace defensive coordinator Sean Desai as defensive play-caller in mid-December. That didn’t stop Philadelphia’s free fall as the Eagles lost six of their final seven games culminating in an embarrassing 32-9 defeat Monday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the wild-card round.

Patricia’s defense turned in a woeful performance against the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield torched the Eagles by completing 22-of-36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns while Tampa Bay finished with 426 yards of total offense.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to Philadelphia’s defensive ineptitude, Patricia caught plenty of heat on social media.

Remember when the Eagles promoted the face of failure Matt Patricia to run their defense… — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 16, 2024

Missed tackles? A ton of them, you say?



Matt Patricia and the Eagles defense losing an ugly one to the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/k9zWKty3Eu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 16, 2024

Replacing Sean Desai with Matt Patricia has to be one of the worst in-season decisions in the history of the NFL. Made zero sense at the time and the results have been terribly predictable. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 16, 2024

promoting Matt Patricia to play caller was an absolutely diabolical move



whoever suggested that move and whoever signed off should be fired — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 16, 2024

Matt Patricia has been an offensive and defensive coordinator in back to back seasons and neither hire made sense. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2024

The Eagles were just in the Super Bowl last season but their epic downfall this year could end up costing head coach Nick Siranni his job. And with the way Philadelphia’s defense performed, it wouldn’t be a shocker if the Eagles at least moved on from Patricia, leaving him to pick up the pieces of what is becoming a mangled NFL coaching career.