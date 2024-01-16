Matt Patricia Slammed With Eagles Bowing Out To Buccaneers In NFL Playoffs

Turns out, having Matt Patricia call the defensive plays for the Philadelphia Eagles was not the answer.
That’s certainly not a surprise.
The Eagles had Patricia replace defensive coordinator Sean Desai as defensive play-caller in mid-December. That didn’t stop Philadelphia’s free fall as the Eagles lost six of their final seven games culminating in an embarrassing 32-9 defeat Monday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the wild-card round.
Patricia’s defense turned in a woeful performance against the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield torched the Eagles by completing 22-of-36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns while Tampa Bay finished with 426 yards of total offense.
Due to Philadelphia’s defensive ineptitude, Patricia caught plenty of heat on social media.
The Eagles were just in the Super Bowl last season but their epic downfall this year could end up costing head coach Nick Siranni his job. And with the way Philadelphia’s defense performed, it wouldn’t be a shocker if the Eagles at least moved on from Patricia, leaving him to pick up the pieces of what is becoming a mangled NFL coaching career.
