Boston Bruin’s captain Brad Marchand has been having a strong start to the 2023-2024 season despite slowing down offensively as of late. Marchand has not scored a point in his past two games, but has had four goals in the month of January and is recording just under two-shots-per-game on average during that span.

Marchand will look to get back into the scoring column, boost the Bruins offense, and lead the B’s to their first win since January 6th as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday night.

