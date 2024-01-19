BOSTON — David Pastrnak recorded his first hat trick of the season in the Bruins’ 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The elite goal scorer has five games this season where he lit the lamp twice but hadn’t been able to get over the hump and capture the hat trick.

“I had a couple of opportunities to score a hat trick earlier in the season,” Pastrnak said. “It was kind of tough I was stuck on two goals … so it was nice to get the first hat trick of the season.”

In a rather understandable tradition, when an NHL player records a hat trick, fans in the stands will throw their hats onto the ice in celebration. The tradition continued when Bruins fans littered the ice after Pastrnak recorded his third goal.

In recent years, players have begun selecting one of their favorite caps to keep but this time, Pastrnak didn’t have the chance to pick.

“The hat was actually handed to me, but it was pretty nice,” Pastrnak said. “It’s almost a wearable hat, only kidding. This one is nice. Thank you to whoever threw it. It’s nice.”

In 44 games this season, Pastrnak has recorded 29 goals and 35 assists for 64 points. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised the team’s leading scorer after Boston’s win.

“We talk a lot about Pasta,” Montgomery said. “His all-around game … he’s a superstar in the league.”

The hat trick may have been the first of the season for Pastrnak, but it was the 18th of his career. He is second in Bruins history to only legend Phil Esposito who holds the record of all-time record for the franchise with 26.