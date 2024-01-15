The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden for a Monday matinee with the New Jersey Devils on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and picked up another win to improve to 26-8-9 on the season.

Charlie McAvoy played a significant role in the B’s win, as McAvoy recorded two shots on goal during the game, and hit the post in what would’ve been his third goal in the past two games. Despite not finding the back of the net, Boston’s top defenseman notched an assist on the Bruins’ second goal of the game, his sixth point during the month of January.

For more from McAvoy’s offensive contributions as of late, check out the video above presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.