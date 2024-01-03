Bruins Notes: Boston Pushes Pace With Aggressive Shot Selection

For the Boston Bruins, the team entered Tuesday’s contest with the momentum of a winning streak while needing energy in the first game of the new year.

After a slow start in the first period, Boston raced back in the shot margin and created opportunities on net in a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We felt we needed to get more decisive shots,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told Andy Brickley after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Part of the in-game revival for the offense came from pushing the puck, even from the defensive level. Kevin Shattenkirk helped that cause, starting the scoring the first goal of the night and his third in the last three games.

“It allows you to jump up on those 50/50 pucks and keep plays alive,” Shattenkirk told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… You’re not used to jumping up on the rush and having opportunities in the game. We obviously have a great group here that ends plays quickly and creates offense. I think it was a good reminder to start building those good habits again and get that back into my game.”

Additionally, Montgomery’s shuffling of lines throughout the season found success in the grouping of James van Riemsdyk, Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen (one goal on Tuesday).

“We know how we want to play,” van Riemsdyk told Adam Pellerin, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “We know what the other guys are thinking on where we want to put pucks and try to be successful. If we keep doing that, we can be productive for the team.”

Increasing the urgency of the offensive attack helped lead the Bruins to their first four-game winning streak since Boston opened the season with six straight victories.

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Blue Jackets game:

— With his fifth goal of the season, Kevin Shattenkirk found the back of the net for the third time in his last three games.

— Boston went 1-for-3 on the power play after entering the matchup with the fourth-highest conversion rate (27.4%) in the NHL.

— Ullmark allowed just one goal in a game for the first time since Nov. 22 in a win over the Florida Panthers.

— The Bruins have won seven of their last eight games against the Blue Jackets, dating back to 2022.

— van Riemsdyk recorded his first three-point game with the Bruins, tallying a goal and two assists.

— The Bruins return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.