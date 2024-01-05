Derrick White Explains Selfless Mindset As Full-Time Celtics Starter

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the epitome of an efficient team-first two-way guard, playing a critical role for the best team in the NBA.

Earning the trust of head coach Joe Mazzulla as one of Boston’s starting guards, White’s made a name for himself in prioritizing the greater good of the team above all else. Initially, the narrative around White penciled the 29-year-old as a defensive specialist, but now, amid a career-best campaign, White’s poised to earn legitimate All-Star consideration as arguably the most efficient guard in the league today.

The mountain climb to get there though, began with White’s selfless roots.

“That’s kind of how I got into the rotation and into the lineup was on the defensive end,” White told ex-NBA veteran JJ Redick on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. “Just trying to chase around the best players and make them work. Eventually, my offensive game just caught up to my defense. Every time I’m out there, I’m just trying to help us win. I’m not trying to score 20 (points). I don’t even care if I get like 10 assists. I just want to help us win.”

White added: “I’m just thankful and happy to be a part of the Celtics organization and a team that’s competing for championships.”

White’s averaging a career-high 17 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, shooting an outstanding 49.4% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range through 30 starts — in which the Celtics have gone 26-4.

Jumping into the starting lineup has only done wonders, both by White and the Celtics. He’s been effective in taking — and facilitating — high-efficient looks offensively while also being a difference-maker defensively, leading all point guards in the NBA with 38 blocks.

The formula for being selfless comes easily to the seven-year veteran.

“Number one, you gotta get over yourself,” White explained. “It’s not about you. There’s times where I won’t touch the ball for 10 possessions in a row. And I just gotta be ready to go for when I do get my opportunity. So obviously, you’ve gotta defend, you gotta run in transition, you gotta be in the right spot. But just always staying ready, which isn’t easy.”

With Boston, White’s experienced the heartbreak of losing the NBA Finals and the glory of a heroic game-winning buzzer-beater against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals last season. Yet, through it all, White hasn’t lost sight of the ultimate mountaintop yet to be reached: Banner 18.