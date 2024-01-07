Six Bruins sent pucks flying into the net in Boston’s electric 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Trent Frederic got the B’s on the board early in the first period and grabbed another at the top of the second for his third two-goal game of the season. David Pastrnak followed Frederic in the second period with a slicer past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Pastrnak’s goal put him at 24 for the season, good for sixth best in the NHL right entering Sunday.

