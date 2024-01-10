After a roller coaster four-year run with the Boston Red Sox, Chaim Bloom made the interleague switch, joining the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason as their newest front-office advisor.

Bloom, 40, leaves behind a trio of last-place finishes in the American League East plus one postseason run that fell two wins shy of the World Series in 2021 with Boston. Yet, in considering Bloom’s stronger front-office attributes, one MLB insider believes the Cardinals made the right move.

“He’s got the background of trying to get more from less, and I think that trying to bring that to St. Louis — a different way of looking at things, a different way of seeing things, of talking about things, a different language, a different terminology. I think there’s something to add there,” MLB Network’s Steve Phillips said Wednesday on “Hot Stove”. “I give John Mozeliak a lot of credit. This is a high-powered guy in Chaim Bloom, and some people might be threatened by it.”

Now in St. Louis, Bloom is right back to work, tasked with having a hand in helping steer the Cardinals back to postseason contention after the team’s 71-91 run in 2023.

As was the case in Boston, there’s an expectation for the Cardinals to live up to their traditional standard — and it’s in place every season.

“I have known Chaim for a long time and feel that this is a great opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Mozeliak said in a news release announcing the hire, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. “It will be good to get an outside perspective of our organization from someone who is as well-respected as Chaim. Having a fresh set of eyes on all aspects of our baseball operations should be helpful.”

The Cardinals, with 11 World Series titles to their name, haven’t been to the Fall Classic since falling to the Red Sox in 2013.