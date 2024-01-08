Chaim Bloom has landed a new front office job in Major League Baseball.

The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday afternoon announced the hiring of Bloom. Bloom will serve as an advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

The Athletic’s Katie Woo was the first to report Bloom’s new position before it was confirmed by the organization. Woo noted how the Cardinals had been linked to Bloom since the beginning of the MLB offseason.

“It will be good to get an outside perspective of our organization from someone who is as well-respected as Chaim,” Mozeliak said regarding the hiring of Bloom, per Woo. “Having a fresh set of eyes on all aspects of our baseball operations should be helpful.”

Bloom lands in St. Louis after he spent four seasons as the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox. Bloom and the Red Sox parted ways Sept. 14, ending his tenure with the organization, which started in 2019. Prior to working in Boston, Bloom spent 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox in November hired Craig Breslow as chief baseball officer.