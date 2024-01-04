The Boston Red Sox added starter Lucas Giolito to end the calendar year and still have additions to make to the starting rotation.

Who could the next arm be on Boston’s radar?

In a recent poll of MLB.com writers, Thomas Harrigan listed the Red Sox as the “best fit” for Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. Here’s what Harrigan wrote on the possible connection:

The Red Sox entered this offseason determined to add starting pitching. … Imanaga may be a better fit.

Imanaga gets ready to make the jump to America after another solid season in Japan. The 30-year-old went 7-5 with a 2.66 ERA across 159 innings of work, a total that would greatly benefit Boston. The left-hander struck out 188 batters while surrendering just 24 walks, providing plenty of upside if the Red Sox pursue a deal.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto already finding a new club on a massive deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Imanaga could become the latest Japanese starter to come make an impact in Major League Baseball.

If Boston has interest in the lefty, the team has eight days to get a deal done before his signing deadline in his posting period at 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 11.

The Red Sox remain busy looking to transform the rotation entering the 2024 season.