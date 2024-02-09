BOSTON — Linus Ullmark could not have gotten off to a better start in his first game following the NHL All-Star break for the Boston Bruins.

In a statement 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Ullmark made a series of athletic saves in his first shutout of the season. Though he only faced 17 shots, largely in part to a quality defensive and penalty-killing unit from the Bruins in front of him, the Boston goaltender did his part against the top statistical offense in the NHL.

“It’s different,” Ullmark told reporters after the win. “Sometimes, you play a bottom team and get a lot of shots and you feel like you have a terrific game. Then, you have one of these games where you don’t have a whole lot of stuff to do, but still come out with a shutout. For me, throughout the games, it’s thinking about the process. It’s not about having a shutout. That’s not what’s important. The important thing for me is to build something to continue on for the future.”

With that being said, the 30-year-old doesn’t take shutouts for granted and reflected on what those performances can do for himself and the Bruins.

“I’m not going to lie as well and say it wasn’t nice,” Ullmark added. “It’s very nice to get a shutout. It’s what you always aim for. You strive for perfection at all times.”

With plenty of contributors in front of him that limited shots for a roster of Vancouver starts, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner tipped his cap to the defensive tenacity of his Bruins teammates.

“Tonight is one of those nights where I would say the guys got a shutout,” Ullmark said.

Thursday’s win marked the seventh shutout of Ullmark’s nine-year NHL career, giving him the chance to appreciate the latest one with the Bruins.

“They come very seldom,” Ullmark shared. “I’ve got to take some time and enjoy this. They’ve been very sporadic throughout my career. I’m very happy with it with a lot of gratitude toward the fellas.”

With Ullmark raising his play alongside his friend and All-Star goalie Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins have momentum in the net moving forward.