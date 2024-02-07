Celtics Rumors: C’s Acquire Versatile Forward In Grizzlies Trade

Brad Stevens and the Celtics got an early start on the NBA trade deadline.

The C’s on Wednesday acquired forward Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for two second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The Celtics, according to Wojnarowski, are sending a 2027 pick (via Atlanta) and a 2030 pick (via Atlanta).

Tillman, a former second-round pick out of Michigan State, has appeared in 34 games this season for Memphis, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward is a solid depth piece for Joe Mazzulla’s bench, as he can play both power forward and center. He also has some playoff experience, appearing in 18 career postseason contests, all with the Grizzlies.

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID. Story continues below advertisement

His versatility is probably more valuable at the defensive end, allowing him to cover multiple positions. One Western Conference scout compared him to former Celtics big man Aron Baynes coming out of Michigan State, according to a draft profile from MLive.com.

“There are a lot of teams that are looking for guys like that who bring toughness,” a scout told MLive. “I just think that’s a lost art these days when you have so many finesse big guys who are soft and don’t play hard.”

That’s the exact type of player you’d expect the Celtics to land ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and it sure sounds like Tillman fits the bill — especially considering the acquisition cost.