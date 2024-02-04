FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Gillette Stadium To Host These Games

FIFA on Sunday announced the schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026, the first men’s World Cup set for North America in more than three decades.

For the first time since 1994, the World Cup returns to North America where 104 games will be played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Boston was selected from a field of 22 finalist cities in June 2022, and it was confirmed Sunday that Gillette Stadium will host seven total matches.

The first quarterfinal of the tournament will be played at Gillette Stadium on July 9. Boston was selected as one of four host cities for the final eight. Gillette Stadium also will be the site of a Round of 32 match on June 29. The five group stage games will be held June 16, June 19, June 23 and June 26.

The World Cup Final will be held at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, on July 19. AT&T Stadium in Dallas will host the most games of any site (nine).

Story continues below advertisement

The United States Men’s National Team will stay on the West Coast with their games at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and LA Chargers, and Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

World Cup 2026 will be the first to include 48 teams, more than the 32 teams that took part in 2022. The competition will run from June 11 to July 19.

The Boston Consulting Group’s research has estimated that Boston can expect some 450,000 visitors from Europe, South America and across the globe, with a projected net economic impact of up to $500 million, per Gillette Stadium.