Tom Brady confirmed he will be heading to the broadcast booth next season.

Brady’s confirmation comes as some started to speculate whether or not the seven-time Super Bowl champion might not follow through on joining the booth, despite the fact Brady said in February 2023 that he will start in 2024.

Brady reportedly signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million in May 2022, but took the 2023 campaign off to spend time with his family and learn more about the industry after a 23-year career in the NFL.

While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Brady expressed his excitement about joining FOX’s top team alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

“I’ve been working hard on my FOX broadcast opportunity, which I’m super excited about,” Brady told McAfee, referencing that FOX has the broadcast rights for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February.

Brady said he’s went through some dry-runs at FOX studios alongside Burkhardt in order to prepare.

“Spoke to a lot of broadcasters from this entire season, just learning from them, current broadcasters, ones that have done play-by-play, analysis. It’s been really fun,” Brady said. “I connected with a lot of fun people, I got a lot of great notes. I can probably write a broadcasting playbook at this point. But it’s been something I’ve challenged myself, and I really look forward to get on there and calling games for FOX starting in September.”

Brady praised FOX color commentator Greg Olsen, who served alongside Burkhardt during the 2023 campaign. Olsen surpassed all expectations and became arguably the best color man in the business — certainly better than CBS Sports’ Tony Romo — but still is set to lose the A-team job to Brady.

“I think Greg has done an incredible job, I have so much respect for him, how he approaches his job, he’s super prepared in what he does,” Brady said. “I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on, I love listening to him. And I’m just going to go in there and do the best I can do with my perspective.”