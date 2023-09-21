Gisele Bündchen started focusing more on her personal life and family life over the past year, and that includes activities with her children.

Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. The supermodel recently spoke with People magazine where she opened up about the difficult times in her life.

She also discussed what she does with her daughter Vivian, who was referred to as Vivi, and what her future career might be.

“Vivi is continuing her passion for horse jumping. ‘She’s like, ‘Mom, I’m going to be a professional horseback rider.’ That’s all she wants to do,” Bündchen said. “When I was getting into it, people were like, ‘Gisele, get out while you can.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I can get out. She’s obsessed.'”

People magazine revealed Bündchen purchased a horse farm where Vivian can ride her horse, Item, in privacy. However, she set the line on luxury when it came to other requests.

“Now she’s already trying to get other horses, she’s already like, ‘Mom. They told me I have to have a new horse to jump higher,'” Bündchen said. “I’m like, ‘You’re 10, calm down.’ Her horse jumps like a meter 20. ‘You’re going to be fine.’ I think it’s fine where you’re jumping right now.’ But she’s so courageous.”

Brady also has been able to spend more time with his kids after he retired from the NFL this season. He recently took his daughter and her friends to a Blackpink concert at MetLife Stadium.