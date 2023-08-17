Tom Brady was in England last weekend for Birmingham City FC’s home opener, but he might have been there for other reasons outside of his business ties with the Championship side.

Brady, 45, and supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, were rumored to be dating when the pair were seen “cozying up” earlier this summer. That came after the latter “reportedly threw herself at the former New England Patriots quarterback at a party in June.

Those rumors escalated after the Daily Mail on Wednesday released pictures of the rumored couple leaving the same London hotel within minutes of each other. Brady and Shayk were “holed up” in the hotel for a “48-hour rendezvous” last weekend.

Celebrities staying at a luxurious hotel certainly isn’t a strange sight, but if Brady and Shayk wanted to keep their relationship a secret, the tabloids had other ideas.

It certainly was a busy weekend for Brady regardless if he had a “rendezvous” with Shayk in a London hotel. Along with the Birmingham City-Leeds United match, Brady’s weekend also included going to a Blackpink concert with his daughter.

Brady and Shayk are coming off high-profile relationships. Back in October, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback divorced Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Shayk in 2019 ended a four-year relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a child.