Jerod Mayo provides a breath of fresh air for the Patriots as he takes over as New England’s head coach after the team parted ways with Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have plenty of work to do to build the franchise back up after a 4-13 season that marked a third playoff absence in the last four seasons. Kendrick Bourne brought flashes of production during that time and may or may not be a part of New England’s next chapter as a pending free agent. Regardless of his future, Bourne had a positive view of Mayo’s capabilities.

During an interview with former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on the “4th and 1” show, Bourne noted that Mayo’s most important quality could be his closer proximity in age to his players than his predecessor, allowing him to maximize the potential of the Patriots.

“Mayo might be the answer,” Bourne said. “He might bring that swag back to it. (The Patriots) might turn up again because he understands a young culture (better) than Bill did.”

Bourne continued: “I think he’s going to relate to both sides. He’s going to know the young rookies coming in. He’s going to relate to them better than Bill, I feel like. Bill got stuck in his ways. I feel like he’s going to be successful. … He’s gonna be a player’s coach in my opinion.”

Bourne brought a personable energy to the Patriots during his three seasons in New England, one that he hopes resurfaces with Mayo leading the way.

Mayo and the Patriots, potentially joined by Bourne if we were to re-sign, enter 2024 with a clean slate and a chance to build for the future.