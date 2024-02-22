Mac Jones has become a polarizing figure in New England, and it’s unknown if this season will be his last with the Patriots.

Jones had a horrid season in 2023 after he had Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense in 2022. The 25-year-old reportedly had a frosty relationship with Bill Belichick, who reportedly “raised the idea” of trading the Alabama product. The third-year quarterback lost his confidence and reportedly damaged his reputation in the locker room, including with Bailey Zappe.

Despite all that, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters Wednesday, “Everything is on the table,” when asked if Jones would remain with the Patriots. The internal view of the signal-caller is mixed, but he might need to take a massive leap to earn his job back.

“And some within the organization seem hopeful Jones can make a U-turn in New England, but that hardly seems unanimous, which means Jones would have to win over many people,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote Thursday.

New England has the option to trade Jones who can try to salvage his career. But it’s unlikely the Patriots would get a strong return for the 2021 first-round pick. His fifth-year option likely won’t get picked up, but his rookie contract still benefits the Patriots.

What New England decides to do in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft will be a key indicator of how it views Jones’ future at One Patriot Place.