The New England Patriots may never completely divulge the reasons why they decided to part ways with Bill Belichick on Thursday, but there has been plenty of speculation.

One thing that could have influenced Robert Kraft’s decision, was Belichick’s handling of quarterback Mac Jones. Could something different have happened with Belichick and Jones that could have prevented the Patriots from moving on from the legendary coach? Maybe, at least according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Wright Thompson.

According to the ESPN duo, Belichick apparently raised the idea of trading Jones before the 2023 season began, but the idea wasn’t embraced by the Krafts.

“The Krafts had embraced Jones after he was drafted in the first round in 2021,” Wickersham and Thompson wrote. “Hoping to build something close to a (Tom) Brady-like relationship with him.”

Even though Belichick served as the Patriots’ general manager and could’ve traded Jones without the permission of Robert and Jonathan Kraft, he gave in allowing the third-year signal caller the opportunity to bounce back under newly-rehired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“Longtime observers of the Patriots noticed a disconnect in training camp,” Wickersham and Thompson wrote. “When Belichick, in news conferences, almost went out of his way to not compliment Jones.”

Whether or not Belichick floated the idea of moving on from Jones is accurate, Robert Kraft apparently viewed Jones as the future of the Patriots in the vital role of quarterback.

“I’m going to do what I need to get my quarterback the right people,” Kraft told a confidant, according to Wickersham and Thompson.

With the roster that Belichick built as the springboard, the Krafts saw their franchise fall below .500 in two of the last three seasons. Was it right for the Krafts to lay the blame solely on Belichick? Would Belichick still be coaching the Patriots had he traded Jones? Only Robert Kraft and Belichick know the answer to that question, and we may never get the answer.