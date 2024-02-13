The post-Nike era for Tiger Woods began Monday night when the best golfer of all time released his new Sun Day Red line with Taylor Made.

Woods made headlines in early January when he announced his decades-long partnership with Nike was ending. The swoosh was the only look Woods ever donned for his professional career, with the unmistakable look plastered all over his 82 career wins and 15 major championships.

Woods’ famed Sunday red look isn’t going anywhere, though. In fact, it’s being accentuated, literally in the name of his new brand released with Taylor Made Golf. Woods and the manufacturer officially unveiled the Sun Day Red brand Monday night at a media event ahead of the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles that Woods hosts.

It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, Sun Day Red rises.



“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed,” Woods said in a release on a new website for the brand. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world. Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it’s on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”

Here’s more of the Sun Day Red look from Monday’s press event.

As for the burning question on the minds of every golf fan: Why exactly is “Sun Day Red” broken up into three words? TaylorMade CEO David Abeles did his best to explain.

“You remember sending me the link to the rule of threes, right, what the rule of threes are,” Abeles said in a video shared to X by Golf.com. “It dawned on us because having had so many wonderful years with Tiger, listening to him talk about what went into building this exceptional athlete, this incredible Hall of Fame career. The reality was Tiger would always say ‘I work my tail off.’ Work was always No. 1. Think hard and ultimately I’m going to play really hard and I’m going to compete really hard. Those three, the rule of threes, would come up from time to time as we’re working through all the things we would do.

“The rule of three in life, which is go get it, ask for it and then do not make any compromises. How do we continue to move forward? Tiger talks at length about not becoming passive in the things that we do and challenging convention to get better. So there was another rule of three. Then we started thinking about the logo itself. Golf is played in the sun, hopefully, most of the time — not the last couple of weeks on Tour — but sun is better than non-sun. It’s not just played on Sunday. It’s played on any day of the week, right? And red, obviously, Tiger talked about the influence of his mother and Tiger being synonymous with red on Sundays, so Sun Day Red became three.”

Woods will debut the new look on the course Thursday in the first round of the Genesis at Riviera Country Club.