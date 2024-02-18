Will the Boston Red Sox continue to tinker with their bullpen ahead of the 2024 campaign?

Craig Breslow doesn’t want to say never, but as it currently stands, Boston’s chief baseball officer is content with the position group.

The Red Sox on Saturday traded right-handed reliever John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City apparently “pushed hard” for Schreiber. The deal, which brought pitching prospect David Sandlin to Boston, prompted speculation on whether the Red Sox could deal one of their veteran arms.

“As of right now, we’re really happy with the construction and depth and competition that we’re going to have,” Breslow told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. after the organization traded Schreiber, per the team. “Obviously we make every decision individually, have to do what’s best for the organization. But we really like what we have right now.”

Breslow added: “We’re going to remain engaged in any conversation we can, that we think helps the organization. Don’t have anything else to report right now. wouldn’t want to get too far ahead.”

Breslow confirmed the organization parted with Schreiber in large part because of where it stands with right-handed relievers. Veterans Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are expected to hold down the high-leverage situations while Boston also added Cooper Criswell and Justin Slaten to the group this offseason. All four are right-handers.

“We’ve talked for a while about our right-handed relief depth,” Breslow told reporters. “It’s something we feel strongly about and confident in. And the need, when the opportunity exists, to create more starting pitching depth. I think this was one example of a chance to do this.”

Sandlin projects to be a middle of the rotation starter down the line.