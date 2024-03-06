Since the New England Patriots didn’t use their franchise tag on offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, the 26-year-old veteran is set to enter the free agency market this offseason with a chance to explore alternative landing spots.

Onwenu, who New England selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, proved to be one of the team’s more versatile players last season, making appearances at both right tackle and guard. Yet, with the transition tag used on safety Kyle Dugger instead, ESPN’s Matt Bowen envisions the Los Angeles Chargers as the ideal destination for Onwenu.

“Besides left tackle Rashawn Slater, the Chargers are devoid of offensive line talent,” Bowen wrote in February. “Coach Jim Harbaugh would love to add a 6-foot-3, 330-pound people-mover in the run game. And Onwenu proved with the Patriots this season that he also has the ability to hold an anchor in pass protection at either guard or right tackle, which would help Justin Herbert. Los Angeles has to get better up front this offseason, so look for the club to make some cuts in order to clear cap space and address this unit.”

Considering offensive tackle Trent Brown, another key starter, is also set to enter free agency, New England could be poised for a doomsday-like scenario. Losing both Brown and Onwenu leaves voids to fill, which adds even more pressure to an already-critical offseason for the Patriots.

Plus, since the offensive line market is far from friendly, Brown and Onwenu could be booked to cash in on paydays that New England might not even consider matching. If so, the ability to match any outside offer to Dugger would result in the need to fill a vital void ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Onwenu allowed three sacks and 23 pressures throughout 850 snaps last season, finishing with a PFF grade of 68 in pass-blocking in 15 games. Needless to say, Onwenu could be a top priority, not only for the Patriots but a handful of other organizations across the league.