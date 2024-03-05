Mike Onwenu will become a free agent if he and the New England Patriots cannot come to terms on a contract extension before the start of free agency.

Free agency starts March 13, two days after the legal tampering period.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The transition tag, which isn’t used often, means the Patriots will have the right to match any other offer Dugger receives in free agency. However, the Patriots will not receive compensation if they choose not to match said offer.

Dugger being tagged also means Onwenu will not be tagged. NFL teams can’t use both the transition tag and franchise tag in the same offseason, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Both Dugger and Onwenu were viewed as the most likely candidates for New England’s tag.

Dugger will earn $13.81 million in 2024 since the transition tag offers a lower one-year tender than the non-exclusive tag. The salary is determined by averaging the top 10 salaries at the position, in this case, the safety position.

Dugger would have made $16 million in 2024 should the Patriots have used the non-exclusive tag. Onwenu would have earned nearly $20 million in 2024 should New England have used the non-exclusive tag on the offensive tackle.

The fact the Patriots did not place the tag on Onwenu does not necessarily mean he will be leaving New England. The Patriots have made it clear Onwenu is a priority for them this offseason. New England needs to bolster its offensive line depth, not lose the unit’s best piece for nothing.

Should the Patriots not want to risk losing Onwenu, New England will have to get a long-term agreement finalized before the legal tampering period March 11.

The NFL deadline to use the tag is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.