Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sympathizes With Sports Bettors: ‘I Do Feel Bad’

Jayson Tatum’s primary goal is winning games for the Boston Celtics, but like every other NBA player, the 26-year-old is also caught in the middle of the ever-growing sports gambling market.

Six years ago, before Tatum even finished his rookie season with the Celtics, sports gambling became legalized in the United States. Now 38 states, including Massachusetts, allow fans from the outside to gain — or in most cases lose — wagers placed on teams and players. For Tatum, it introduced a new atmosphere that further magnifies his performances routinely.

Tatum, while in no obligation to lend those banking on his daily over/under odds to hit, still feels for those who lose their hard-earned money.

“It wasn’t like that my first few years,” Tatum told reporters during Wednesday’s team practice, per CLNS Media video. “It definitely has changed. I guess when you hit people’s parlays and do good for them, they tell me. But then they also talk (expletive) if I’m on the court and I didn’t get 29 at half or whatever I was supposed to get.”

Tatum added: “I guess I do feel bad when I don’t hit people’s parlays. I don’t want them to lose money but I just go out there to try to play the game.”

Sports gambling has gained global popularity in recent years, giving lucky-feeling viewers a more tense perspective on watching games. It’s also leading to fans relaying their wager-placing notes while Tatum’s on the floor.

“Fans yell (expletive) all the time,” Tatum said, per CLNS Media. “Shoot one more three, get one more rebound, get 25 (points) before the half is over. So it definitely is a part of it, for sure.”

Regardless of what Tatum hears when dribbling up and down the floor at TD Garden, the Celtics take no issue with how the five-time All-Star has performed. Tatum is averaging 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 rebounds on 47.3% shooting in 67 games, leading Boston to an NBA-best 57-15 record with a secured No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.