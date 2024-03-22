Eagles Blowout Minutemen, Advance To Hockey East Championship Game

BOSTON — The top-ranked Boston College Eagles took on No. 5 Massachusetts Minutemen in the first Hockey East semifinal game at TD Garden on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles defeated the Minutemen 8-1 to advance to the Hockey East Championship game on Saturday night. With the win, BC extended their winning streak to nine games against Massachusetts.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After allowing the first goal from Lucas Mercuri, the Eagles took over the momentum that started with BC killing off a 5-minute major assessed to Mike Posma for contact to the head.

After the Eagles got back to full strength, Ryan Leonard lit the lamp to tie the game at one a side in the first period.

BC exploded for four goals from Gabe Perreault, Andre Gasseaum, Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier in the second period to take the 5-1 lead heading into the final frame of regulation. The Eagles outshot the Minutemen 19-7 in the second period.

The Eagles added to the lead with goals from Aram Minnetian, Perreault and Gauthier.

After allowing the first goal to Mercuri, Eagles netminder Jacob Fowler settled in between the pipes and turned aside 28 Minutemen shots for the win. BC outshot Massachusetts 36-28 in the contest.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gauthier scored his 33rd and 34th goals of the season for the Eagles. The 6-foot-3 sophomore assisted on Leonard and Gasseau’s goals for a four-point night.

— Perreault scored two goals in the game for his 16th and 17th marks of the season. The Eagles freshman and New York Rangers prospect added an assist on Gauthier’s second goal and Smith’s goal for a four-point night.

— Bruins prospect Gasseau lit the lamp for the Eagles in the second period to pad BC’s lead to two goals. The 6-foot-4 forward was selected by Boston in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. It was Gasseau’s 11th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

The Eagles advance to the Hockey East Championship game against the winner of the BU-Maine semifinal game. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can watch the game on NESN.