Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins, Capitals Have Shootout Stunner

The Boston Bruins looked like they were going to let the game slip away from them in overtime when the Washington Capitals went on a four-minute power play.

Rather than cracking, the Bruins penalty kill stood their ground and sent the game to a shootout where they finally defeated Washington.

With the win, Boston secured it’s sixth straight 100-point season.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the Bruins’ win over the Capitals.