Mookie Betts Becomes Latest Former Red Sox Star To Change Position (Again)

Mookie Betts certainly showed his versatility when his career started with the Boston Red Sox.

Betts became a Gold Glove outfielder after developing in the minor leagues as a second baseman. He stayed in right field for his first few years after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over time, the Dodgers added more stars and tried different ways to keep everyone on the field. Last season, Betts returned to second base for 70 games and manager Dave Roberts intended on having him stay there to start 2024.

Spring training has created other scenarios as Gavin Lux has struggled defensively at shortstop. Now, Roberts is taking advantage of Betts’ athleticism and versatility again, moving the two-time World Series champion to shortstop moving forward, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Betts played 12 games at shortstop for the Dodgers last season, though he has had extremely little experience at the position throughout his professional career. If Betts has the same success he has had at every other positional stop in his baseball journey, the Dodgers will be just fine.

The move comes just weeks after another former Red Sox star also switched positions during spring training. Xander Bogaerts will be moving from shortstop to second base in just the second year of his massive free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres.

While the players are moving spots for different reasons, Betts and Bogaerts will play for smooth transitions and see plenty of each other as the National League West rivals square off 13 times during the regular season.