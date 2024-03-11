The New England Patriots reportedly made an offer in hopes of retaining Mack Wilson, but ultimately the impactful linebacker opted to head to the desert.

Wilson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wilson’s pact is for three years and $12.75 million with incentives up to $15 million.

Wilson chose Arizona over New England as the Patriots also made a three-year offer, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels. Daniels issued a follow-up report of his own Monday evening and noted the Patriots’ offer was “close.”

The 26-year-old Wilson played the last two seasons in New England after the Cleveland Browns traded him in March 2022. A fifth-round draft pick in 2019, the Alabama product played all 34 regular-season games during his tenure with the Patriots (four starts).

