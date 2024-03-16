The Bruins will honor forward James van Riemsdyk on Saturday as they host the Flyers at TD Garden.

It’s a night where things will come full circle for the 15-year veteran, who skated in his 1,000th career game on March 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. Boston elected to wait until Saturday to celebrate, however, as it hosts Philadelphia, the team that selected van Riemsdyk with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

It’s an extremely special occasion, which might explain why the 34-year-old’s guest list is so long.

JVR has 78 people planning to attend the game Saturday, according to 98.5’s Ty Anderson. The list includes friends, family, former coaches and teammates.

It’s the second such celebration of the season for the Bruins, who honored Brad Marchand for the same achievement earlier this year. You can assume we’ll learn more about how the B’s plan to celebrate as we get closer to puck drop, but one thing we already know is that it will be an emotional night for van Riemsdyk.