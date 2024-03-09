Red Sox Legends Throw Out First Pitch For Dominican Republic Series

As the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays got ready to take the field in the MLB Dominican Republic Series, the sport chose the right people to start the festivities.

Red Sox legends and World Series champions David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez each threw out a ceremonial first pitch on Saturday night.

Check out the pitches from the Red Sox stars, as seen on the NESN broadcast.

Ortiz and Martinez return to their home country as ideal ambassadors to the sport. Both players became local icons during their careers and established a remarkable legacy for Dominican-born talent in Boston.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play two games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday and Sunday before returning to spring training.