The Boston Red Sox open the 2024 MLB season in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night to take on the Seattle Mariners.

For Boston, Jarren Duran returns to the leadoff spot this season with veteran hitters Rafael Devers, Trevor Story and Triston Casas to follow. Enmanuel Valdez, Tyler O’Neill and Ceddanne Rafaela all make their first Opening Day starts for the Red Sox.

On the mound, Brayan Bello makes his Opening Day debut for Boston against Seattle’s Luis Castillo.

The teams split the season series in 2023, winning three games apiece.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how the lineup shakes out on Opening Day for the Red Sox and Mariners:

RED SOX

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, SP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

MARINERS

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodriguez, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, DH

Cal Raleigh, C

Mitch Haniger, RF

Dominic Canzone, LF

Ty France, 1B

Josh Rojas, 3B

Luis Castillo, SP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

First pitch in Seattle is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.