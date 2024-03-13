If Calvin Ridley decides to re-sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it reportedly wasn’t because the New England Patriots fell short financially with their offer.

While appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Wednesday afternoon, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported the Patriots made a “substantial” offer to Ridley.

“What I understand is the Patriots have made a substantial offer to Calvin Ridley. It’s a lot better than the Jaguars,” Bedard said on the radio show. “But Ridley, for personal reasons, really does not want to leave Jacksonville and is hoping that they up their offer.

“Will that happen? I don’t know. … It is indeed personal.”

Ridley reached the open market Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. At the time this story was published, Ridley remained available.

Reports surfaced during the legal tampering period Tuesday and Wednesday that Ridley preferred to re-sign with the Jaguars. It also was reported the Patriots made an offer, but details of said offer were not revealed. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that Ridley would land a “very healthy number.”