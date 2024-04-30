It didn’t look good when Boston Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis limped off the court with a non-contact injury near the end of the first half Monday night against the Miami Heat.

But it appears Porzingis avoided the worst possible injury.

A potential season-ending Achilles injury was feared for Porzingis, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided a promising update on the 7-foot-2 Celtics big man.

“Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted on the X platform.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics announced at halftime that Porzingis was doubtful to return due to right calf tightness. He did not return to the bench in the second half, either.

Porzingis, who averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks through the first three games of the series, looked incredibly uncomfortable as he came up hobbled after taking a dribble to his left from beyond the arc. He immediately signaled to the bench and came out of the game with 2:27 left in the second quarter. Porzingis was clearly frustrated by the injury and briefly pulled his jersey over his head as he made his way back to the locker room at the Kaseya Center.

Porzingis has dealt with a calf injury already earlier this season. He suffered a left calf strain that caused him to miss four games.

It is unclear how long this injury will keep Porzingis out for as the Celtics look to advance in the NBA playoffs.