Where Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Finished In Coach Of The Year Voting

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla inexplicably wasn’t a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year.

But he did just finish outside the top three in the voting that was released Sunday evening.

While Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was the runaway winner, Mazzulla finished fourth for the award. Orlando Magic’s Jamahl Mosley and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Chris Finch finished second and third, respectively.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/QatGZpJjYj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 28, 2024

Mazzulla received two first-place votes, 16 second-place votes and 21 third-place votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Mazzulla, who is only 35 years old, guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 64-18 regular-season record. Boston was dominant on both ends of the court under Mazzulla’s watch, too. The Celtics posted the top offensive rating in the league and were second in defensive rating. Boston’s 11.4 point differential also was the fifth-largest in league history.

But the Celtics arguably having the most talented roster in the league seemed to hurt Mazzulla’s case for Coach of the Year. Boston was expected to be one of the best teams in the league this year, so it wasn’t a surprise when it turned out that way. The Celtics meeting expectations, and perhaps even surpassing them in the regular season, wasn’t enough for the Mazzulla to take home the hardware.

But given where the Celtics roster stands, Mazzulla should continue to be in the running for Coach of the Year for years to come.