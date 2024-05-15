UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Caitlin Clark’s highly anticipated WNBA debut drew a sold-out crowd of nearly 9,000 fans at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night.

Four members of the New England Patriots were among those in attendance to watch Clark showcase her sensational skill set on the professional level.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe along with wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and DeMario Douglas all sat courtside to take in the action as the Indiana Fever and Clark battled the Connecticut Sun in the season opener.

Not the greatest picture but Patriots players Bailey Zappe, Kendrick Bourne & Tyquan Thornton are here to watch Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/Je0csfCtec — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) May 14, 2024

While the Patriots quartet was there to see Clark, Zappe, Bourne and Douglas all wore Sun jerseys in support of the franchise.

The foursome has spent a good deal of time together this season. They worked out on the West Coast a couple of months ago and they all celebrated Bourne’s contract extension together.

Clark making her WNBA debut just over an hour from Gillette Stadium provided another reason for the four Patriots players to unite. And they will be together again next Monday at their place of work when the Patriots open up organized team activities.