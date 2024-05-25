The PWHL announced both the second PWHL Draft and the inaugural PWHL Awards ceremony would take place on June 10 and 11 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The seven-round, 42-pick PWHL draft will be held on June 10 at 7 p.m. ET at the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium. PWHL New York earned the first selection in each round after accumulating the most “draft order points” following its elimination from playoff contention. PWHL Ottawa finished behind New York in “draft order points,” so the franchise will pick second in each round.

Welcoming our future and celebrating our current stars ⭐️



The PWHL Draft and Awards will be taking place June 10-11 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.



The PWHL Draft will be held on June 10, at 7:00PM ET at The Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium.



The PWHL Awards will be held on June 11,… pic.twitter.com/5BmRbWDKJc — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) May 24, 2024

The awards ceremony will be held on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

The league awards will celebrate greatness on and off the ice with recipients of the Community Leadership Award, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Forward of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP Award announced.

PWHL Boston’s Megan Keller (Defender of the Year), Aerin Frankel (Goaltender of the Year), Alina Müller (Rookie of the Year) and Courtney Kessel (Coach of the Year) were selected as finalists for the inaugural awards.

Toronto’s Natalie Spooner, Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin and New York’s Alex Carpenter are the three finalists for the league’s MVP award.