PWHL Boston Wrap: Aerin Frankel Steals Game 1 OT Win Vs. Montreal

Third-seeded PWHL Boston opened the playoffs with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over No. 2 PWHL Montreal on Thursday night at Place Bell.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston didn’t have much going for it to begin its series against Montreal. Boston generated just two shots in the first period and the offense didn’t pick up much after that — it was outshot, 54-25.

But Boston did get sensational goaltending from Aerin Frankel, and that made all the difference.

Frankel practically committed a crime north of the border with all the times she robbed Montreal’s offense of finding the back of the net. She faced constant pressure from Montreal and continuously stood tall against it. Frankel’s tremendous effort kept Boston in the game until it came through with a timely third-period goal to level the score and then prevailed in overtime.

If Frankel can replicate this stellar showing going forward, Boston will keep on having a chance to win every night and reach its ultimate goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Frankel stood on her head most of the night and stopped 53-of-54 Montreal shots, including all 29 she faced in the third period and overtime. Her performance was highlighted by a ridiculous pad save at the end of the first period and a jaw-dropping glove save in overtime in which she sprawled to her left to make the stop.

— Susanna Tapani, who Boston traded for in the middle of the season, was the hero in overtime as she knocked in a loose puck from within front with 5:35 left in the extra frame.

— Lexie Adzija came through with the game-tying goal for Boston 1:48 into the third period. She redirected a shot from Sophie Shirley past Montreal goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.

UP NEXT

Boston and Montreal continue their series with Game 2 on Saturday night. Puck drop from Place Bell is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN+.