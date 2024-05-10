Watch PWHL Boston Goalie Aerin Frankel’s Game-Saving OT Stop

PWHL Boston took a 1-0 series lead in their quest to reach the inaugural Walter Cup Finals on Thursday but were just inches away from being down in their series with PWHL Montreal.

Aerin Frankel didn’t let that happen, however.

Frankel was unbelievable in the franchise’s first-ever playoff game, making a season-high 53 saves in the overtime victory. Boston’s netminder might have saved her best for last, too.

Save of the century?? pic.twitter.com/5UdEoA7hBI — x – PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 10, 2024

Frankel’s unreal save at 15:43 set the table for Susanna Tapani to score the game-winning goal less than a minute later.

Susanna Tapani taps it in!



Boston wins game one 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ICbn1uNKRX — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) May 10, 2024

It was a history-making night for Frankel, who set the new single-game mark for saves by a PWHL goaltender. The 24-year-old turned aside a combined 29 shots in the third period and overtime, earning herself a sure spot on the PWHL stars of the week list.

PWHL Boston will return to the ice Saturday, as they’ll take on PWHL Montreal in Game 2 on NESN+.