Bruins Stars Among Players To Be Featured In NHL Docuseries

The NHL is set to get the “Drive to Survive” treatment and two Boston Bruins stars will be featured.

A trailer was released for an untitled Prime Video docuseries that will give fans inside access to life in the NHL. The series premieres this fall was made by the producers of “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.”

The series will feature David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman. A tease of Pastrnak’s life as a father and his overtime game-winner in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs were shown in the trailer as well as Brad Marchand’s dustup with Tyler Bertuzzi in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series. The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful, as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice,” executive producer and co-founder of Box To Box Films Paul Martin said in a press release Thursday.

This marks the second docuseries featuring the Bruins with a “30 for 30” on the Vancouver riots after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup set to release this month. The New England Patriots starred in “The Dynasty.” The Celtics had a FanDuel docuseries as well as two others planned for Netflix, which doesn’t include a series Jayson Tatum will feature in. And the Red Sox also are part of a Netflix documentary this year.

There won’t be any shortage of documentary content for Boston sports fans this year.