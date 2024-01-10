What do Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have in common?

It’s probably close to nothing, but that will soon change.

In response to the adulation of its “Quarterback” documentary series, Netflix is creating a new NBA-focused version, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The five players chosen for the first season of the project are LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Tatum.

SpringHill Company, which is owned by James, will team up with Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to produce the series, according to Charania.

The series, which is expected to follow the five players throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, has begun taping.

Omaha Productions also produced the first season of “Quarterback” alongside NFL Films and 2PM Productions. The series, which premiered last summer, followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, who played for the Atlanta Falcons at the time, and Cousins throughout the 2022 season both on and off the field.

It is unknown what the title of the NBA-based spin-off is, or when it is set to release.