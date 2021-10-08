Handshake? Hug? Examining Tom Brady-Belichick Postgame Prop Odds Bookmaker says there's 90% chance Brady, Belichick hug it out by Sam Panayotovich September 30 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sunday’s postgame embrace between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is a scorching hot topic.

After the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on national television, all eyes — and cameras — will shift to midfield to see how the legendary coach and quarterback greet each other.

Handshake? Hug? None of the above?

“Hug is the strong, strong favorite,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN.

“That’s about a 90% favorite, so -900 in odds language,” Croucher said. “The handshake, probably 10%. The blow-by is off the board. There’s no chance of a blow-by. These guys are pros. They’ve got too much history. We’ll definitely be seeing a hug.

“With everything they’ve been through, they’ll hug it out at the end of the game.”

This is not a wagerable betting market anywhere in the United States, but it’s still interesting to hear how a professional bookmaker would line the prop. If it were an actual wager approved by a state gaming board, Croucher and his crew would probably write a ton of bets on a handshake at 9-to-1.

Good value, right?

Croucher remains adamant that Brady and Belichick will bring it in for the real thing.