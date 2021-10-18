NBA Betting Preview: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For Western Conference by Adam London 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2021-22 NBA season is set to kick off with a bang Tuesday.

The league’s Opening Night will feature two marquee matchups, one of which will see LeBron James and the Lakers host Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Los Angeles and Golden State currently own the two best odds to win the Western Conference this season, and James and Curry both are among the NBA MVP favorites.

But the Lakers and the Warriors are not locks to meet in the conference finals, as reflected by the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at those figures, as well as MVP prices and regular-season win totals.

WESTERN CONFERENCE WINNER

Los Angeles Lakers +195

Golden State Warriors +550

Phoenix Suns +650

Los Angeles Clippers +650

Utah Jazz +700

Denver Nuggets +900

Dallas Mavericks +1300

Portland Trail Blazers +3500

Memphis Grizzlies +5000

New Orleans Pelicans +6000

Minnesota Timberwolves +13000

Sacramento Kings +13000

San Antonio Spurs +18000

Houston Rockets +35000

Oklahoma City Thunder +35000

REGULAR SEASON MVP

Luka Doncic +380

Stephen Curry +900

Damian Lillard +1400

Nikola Jokic +1500

LeBron James +1800

Devin Booker +2500

Anthony Davis +2500

Russell Westbrook +2500

REGULAR SEASON WIN TOTAL

Mavericks o/u 48.5

Nuggets o/u 47.5

Warriors o/u 47.5

Rockets o/u 26.5

Clippers o/u 45.5

Lakers o/u 52.5

Grizzlies o/u 41.5

Timberwolves o/u 35.5

Pelicans o/u 38.5

Thunder o/u 23.5

Suns o/u 51.5

Trail Blazers o/u 44.5

Spurs o/u 28.5

Kings o/u 36.5

Jazz o/u 52.5

PICK

Lakers to win the West (+195)

This pick might have to do more with the Lakers’ top competition for the West crown rather and James and Co. themselves.

The majority of the other heavyweights in the conference have at least one cause for concern. The Warriors (Klay Thompson), Nuggets (Jamal Murray) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard) all have a key player coming off a serious injury. In the case of the Clips, Leonard probably won’t return until February at the absolute earliest.

As for the reigning West champs, the Suns are returning its entire core from a season ago. But making back-to-back Finals appearances is an incredibly tall task, as evidenced by the Lakers’ first-round 2021 playoff exit.

How did the Purple and Gold respond to that disappointing ending? By bolstering their roster. Westbrook, of course, was the most significant addition, but the acquisitions of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo shouldn’t be overlooked either. The latter two played important roles on the Lakers’ 2020 championship team.

Yes, the Lakers probably are a “safe” pick here. But it never hurts to double your money.