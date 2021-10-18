NBA Betting Preview: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For Western Conference
The 2021-22 NBA season is set to kick off with a bang Tuesday.
The league’s Opening Night will feature two marquee matchups, one of which will see LeBron James and the Lakers host Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Los Angeles and Golden State currently own the two best odds to win the Western Conference this season, and James and Curry both are among the NBA MVP favorites.
But the Lakers and the Warriors are not locks to meet in the conference finals, as reflected by the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at those figures, as well as MVP prices and regular-season win totals.
WESTERN CONFERENCE WINNER
Los Angeles Lakers +195
Golden State Warriors +550
Phoenix Suns +650
Los Angeles Clippers +650
Utah Jazz +700
Denver Nuggets +900
Dallas Mavericks +1300
Portland Trail Blazers +3500
Memphis Grizzlies +5000
New Orleans Pelicans +6000
Minnesota Timberwolves +13000
Sacramento Kings +13000
San Antonio Spurs +18000
Houston Rockets +35000
Oklahoma City Thunder +35000
REGULAR SEASON MVP
Luka Doncic +380
Stephen Curry +900
Damian Lillard +1400
Nikola Jokic +1500
LeBron James +1800
Devin Booker +2500
Anthony Davis +2500
Russell Westbrook +2500
REGULAR SEASON WIN TOTAL
Mavericks o/u 48.5
Nuggets o/u 47.5
Warriors o/u 47.5
Rockets o/u 26.5
Clippers o/u 45.5
Lakers o/u 52.5
Grizzlies o/u 41.5
Timberwolves o/u 35.5
Pelicans o/u 38.5
Thunder o/u 23.5
Suns o/u 51.5
Trail Blazers o/u 44.5
Spurs o/u 28.5
Kings o/u 36.5
Jazz o/u 52.5
PICK
Lakers to win the West (+195)
This pick might have to do more with the Lakers’ top competition for the West crown rather and James and Co. themselves.
The majority of the other heavyweights in the conference have at least one cause for concern. The Warriors (Klay Thompson), Nuggets (Jamal Murray) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard) all have a key player coming off a serious injury. In the case of the Clips, Leonard probably won’t return until February at the absolute earliest.
As for the reigning West champs, the Suns are returning its entire core from a season ago. But making back-to-back Finals appearances is an incredibly tall task, as evidenced by the Lakers’ first-round 2021 playoff exit.
How did the Purple and Gold respond to that disappointing ending? By bolstering their roster. Westbrook, of course, was the most significant addition, but the acquisitions of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo shouldn’t be overlooked either. The latter two played important roles on the Lakers’ 2020 championship team.
Yes, the Lakers probably are a “safe” pick here. But it never hurts to double your money.